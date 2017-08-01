Kenya plots London Worlds conquest without Rudisha

Kenya's athletes were set to fly out to London's World Championships on Tuesday, their hopes for domination battered by the last-minute withdrawal of 800m Olympic champion David Rudisha with a quad injury.

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase runner Conseslus Kipruto was aiming to add a world title to the gold he won in Rio last year - and three-time world 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop has vowed to retain his crown in the games that begin on Friday.

But Rudisha's torn muscle robbed him of his chance to go for a third world title and gave his team a steeper climb up the medals table, which it topped in Beijing two years ago.

"We cannot be overconfident, even if we have such a good team," head coach Julius Kirwa told Reuters on the eve of their departure.