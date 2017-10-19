The best Counter Strike esport team in Africa

Obviously, with all the hype and loud noises surrounding the event, there was an extra layer of expectation on the players. From fans and sponsors, but also because South Africa’s collective CS:GO ego was on the line against formidable north African opponents on LAN for the first time ever.

"I was pretty nervous to be playing in the center of rAge. I’ve played DGC (now VS Gaming) tournaments there for several years, but playing on a stage of that scale with the title of African champions on the line was terrifying. Luckily, whenever I’m nervous before a game and the game starts my nerves always stop."

Much of the talk before the event was about the contrasting styles between the slow and patient South Africans and their running and gunning northern counterparts, with very little consensus about which would win out.

In the end, the tortoise and the hare fable played out exactly how we hoped it would with both Bravado and Energy comfortably dispatching their opponents in the final four round to set up an all-South African climax.

"To be honest I was more worried about playing Limitless.gg in the semi-finals than playing Bravado in the finals. I’ve played Bravado and lost to them many times before so I knew what to expect, but the Limitless.gg guys changed so much from the way they played their online games, we were really taken aback. "When they were up 9-1 on Cache as the terrorist side I was getting really worried, but my team was amazing in the way we adapted every round and brought that game back. "I could tell that the north African teams scrim a lot versus European opponents because they have certain aggressive counter-terrorist pushes and timings a lot of EU teams do, and they do it very well. On top of that they have killer aim, so needless to say the games were very hard.”"

Going into the final Energy had a lot to prove. That sounds like a ridiculous thing to say about a team that’s just proven it is one of the top two on the continent, but bear with us a second.