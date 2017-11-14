Sport

Sports Star Manyonga to spearhead powerful long-jump trio at world champs

14 November 2017 - 12:17 By David Isaacson
Luvo Manyonga wins silver in the men's long-jump during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Athletics Events in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 13 August 2016.
Luvo Manyonga wins silver in the men's long-jump during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Athletics Events in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 13 August 2016.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Newly crowned SA Sports Star of the Year Luvo Manyonga will spearhead a powerful long-jump squad at the world indoor championships next year.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Tuesday named a small preparation squad of just eight athletes‚ and the three biggest stars all come from the long jump.

Manyonga‚ the reigning world champion and Olympic silver medalist‚ Ruswahl Samaai (world championship bronze) and Zarck Visser (2014 Commonwealth Games silver) will be a formidable force at the showpiece in Birmingham from March 1-4.

Samaai has already shared international podiums with both men‚ with Manyonga at the outdoor world championships in London in August and with Visser at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow‚ where he ended third.

The other three men in the SA squad are sprinters Henricho Bruintjies and Emile Erasmus and Orazio Cremona in the shot put.

The two women are US-based distance star Dominique Scott and sprinter Carina Horn.

Athletes omitted from the squad have until November 24 to appeal their exclusion.

READ MORE:

Manyonga's tik to glory story earns him Laureus nomination

Luvo Manyonga’s remarkable journey from crystal methamphetamine addict to being an Olympic silver medalist has seen him nominated to win the Laureus ...
Sport
11 days ago

Namibian athlete Fredericks heard by Paris judge in Rio Olympics probe

Namibian former star sprinter Frankie Fredericks appeared before a Paris judge Thursday as part of a probe into graft allegations over the awarding ...
Sport
12 days ago

Sports Star of the Year Manyonga ready to jump new frontiers

Long jumper Luvo Manyonga will go to the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham‚ England‚ in March next year beaming with confidence after ...
Sport
1 day ago

Luvo Manyonga, Caster Semenya win big at SA Sport Awards

Athletic World Champions Luvo Manyonga and Caster Semenya predictably won big at the South African Sports Awards.
Sport
1 day ago

Aiming for the stars: Wayde looks to pick up a hat-trick of awards

Wayde van Niekerk won this award last year after taking the Olympic 400m gold by breaking Michael Johnson's world record.
Sport
2 days ago

'Generous' Zolani Tete will give his SA opponent four rounds

World boxing champion Zolani Tete said he would be generous to challenger Siboniso Gonya and give him four rounds before knocking him out next ...
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Motaung waiting for Bafana to explain decision to play Khune with a protective ... Soccer
  2. Sports Star Manyonga to spearhead powerful long-jump trio at world champs Sport
  3. Why Bafana Bafana could be in trouble against Senegal in Dakar Soccer
  4. Rohan Janse van Rensburg forgoes off-season for stint in England Rugby
  5. Moeen Ali ready to play first tour game ahead of Ashes series Cricket

Latest Videos

Dogs, riot shields and large marquee tents: UCT exams 2017
Manana ordered to pay R100,000 for assault

Related articles

  1. Wayde van Niekerk named as finalist for world male athlete of the year award Sport
  2. Manyonga's tik to glory story earns him Laureus nomination Sport
  3. WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks it down at his wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. Feud deepens as Athletics SA prepares to probe KZN Athletics Sport
  5. Golden boy of SA athletics Wayde van Niekerk ties the knot Sport
  6. Luvo, Caster and Wayde in race for the top award Sport
  7. ASA sitting pretty, boasts healthy income of R85m Sport
  8. Semenya‚ Manyonga‚ Van Niekerk lead race for sports awards Sport
  9. Olympic medalist Khotso Mokoena turns to media Sport
  10. Wayde calls for better relay plan Sport
X