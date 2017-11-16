Sport

Athletics SA at it again devising tough qualifying standards

16 November 2017 - 14:22 By David Isaacson
Zeney van der Walt and Zazini Sokwakhana of South Africa hold up the national flag they both won their 400m hurdles finals during day 4 of the IAAF World U18 Championship held at Kasarani Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya.
Zeney van der Walt and Zazini Sokwakhana of South Africa hold up the national flag they both won their 400m hurdles finals during day 4 of the IAAF World U18 Championship held at Kasarani Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya.
Image: Roger Sedres/ImageSA/Gallo Images

Athletics SA (ASA) is at it again‚ this time demanding medal-winning performances from some athletes just to make the national team for the 2018 world under-20 championships.

Earlier this year ASA omitted 14 senior athletes who had qualified for the world championships in London in August because they had not met the national federation’s stiff selection criteria.

All 14‚ however‚ had achieved the standards set by the world governing body‚ the IAAF.

To get to the showpiece in Tampere‚ Finland‚ from July 10-15‚ most SA athletes will need to produce efforts that would have made the top eight at the last world junior championships in 2016.

There are even five events where ASA’s standards would have made the podium two years ago:

- Men’s 1500m‚ where ASA’s 3min 43.40sec qualifying time would have won gold;

- Women’s discus‚ where 54.17m would have taken silver;

- Women’s 800m‚ with the 2:05.12 equating to bronze;

- Women’s hammer throw‚ where 62.71m won bronze; and

- Women’s triple jump‚ where ASA’s 13.54m also would have been good enough for third spot.

The standards of no fewer than 12 other events would have been good enough for fourth or fifth place in 2016.

The window period for qualification opened only on October 1‚ and runs until July 2.

ASA on Wednesday named a preparation squad of 29 athletes‚ of whom 24 have produced 33 qualifying performances on the IAAF standards this year.

But only six of them — five men and one woman — matched the tougher ASA standards.

Three of them are world under-18 champions Soks Zazini‚ Zeney van der Walt and Breyton Poole.

Zazini won the title in the 400m hurdles‚ although his ASA time is in the flat 400m.

Poole’s 2.25m effort in the high jump is only 4cm above the ASA cut-off and would have taken silver in 2016.

ASA has argued that tougher standards raise performances‚ but critics believe that widening the pool of international athletes is a better way of nurturing talent and building confidence.

READ MORE:

Sports Star Manyonga to spearhead powerful long-jump trio at world champs

Newly crowned SA Sports Star of the Year Luvo Manyonga will spearhead a powerful long-jump squad at the world indoor championships next year.
Sport
2 days ago

Flanagan runs for people of the Big Apple

US runner Shalane Flanagan hopes today's New York Marathon will be a show of resilience as the city recovers from the deadly truck attack that killed ...
Sport
11 days ago

Manyonga's tik to glory story earns him Laureus nomination

Luvo Manyonga’s remarkable journey from crystal methamphetamine addict to being an Olympic silver medalist has seen him nominated to win the Laureus ...
Sport
13 days ago

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks it down at his wedding

Athletics sensation Wayde van Niekerk and his gal, Chesney Campbell tied the knot over the weekend surrounded by family and friends.
TshisaLIVE
17 days ago

Most read

  1. Fingers cannot be pointed at Baxter‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  2. Athletics SA at it again devising tough qualifying standards Sport
  3. Hunt steps up mind games ahead of Wits' semifinal showdown with Chiefs Soccer
  4. SAFA: Vision 2022 remains on track despite Bafana's World Cup flop Soccer
  5. Sundowns could be held responsible for the Loftus chaos, hints Irvin Khoza Soccer

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe youth leader apologises to military on state TV
Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?

Related articles

  1. Sports Star Manyonga to spearhead powerful long-jump trio at world champs Sport
  2. Flanagan runs for people of the Big Apple Sport
  3. Manyonga's tik to glory story earns him Laureus nomination Sport
  4. Namibian athlete Fredericks heard by Paris judge in Rio Olympics probe Sport
  5. Accusations fly as athletics turf war hits court Sport
  6. Feud deepens as Athletics SA prepares to probe KZN Athletics Sport
  7. Golden boy of SA athletics Wayde van Niekerk ties the knot Sport
  8. Luvo, Caster and Wayde in race for the top award Sport
  9. ASA sitting pretty, boasts healthy income of R85m Sport
X