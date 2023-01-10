Sport

Tennis star Rafa Nadal to own team in electric powerboat series

10 January 2023 - 13:35 By Manasi Pathak
Rafael Nadal poses with Australian Open men’s singles final trophy at the locker room at Melbourne Park on Monday January 31 2022.
Rafael Nadal poses with Australian Open men’s singles final trophy at the locker room at Melbourne Park on Monday January 31 2022.
Image: FIONA HAMILTON/ TENNIS AUSTRALIA

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion, has become a new team owner in the world's first all-electric race boat championship, organisers said on Tuesday.

Nadal will enter his own team for the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, which is set to begin later this year.

The series is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, founder of the electric Formula E and Extreme E motor racing and off-road series.

Nadal follows a growing list of sports stars to own a team in the championship, including Red Bull's Formula One driver Sergio Perez.

"I'm really excited to be getting involved with a project like E1 that values sustainability and will make a positive impact on society as a whole, especially in coastal communities," Nadal said in a statement.

"I also like the fact that E1 has a clear mission and is committed to preserving marine ecosystems. As a professional athlete, I recognise how making marginal gains has a positive impact on performance."

Nadal will be looking to defend his Australian Open title this month when the season-opening major begins on January 16.

Reuters

READ MORE:

End of an era for tennis in 2022 but Alcaraz, Swiatek keep torch burning

The men's “big four” may be history but two of its remaining members, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, kept offering stiff resistance to the next ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Former world number one tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast ...
Sport
1 week ago

Roger Federer's 'Neon Legacy' aces it for people’s tennis

A Mercedes-AMG GT supercar featuring Roger Federer’s personal signet was auctioned for €212,750 (R3.7m) in Germany.
Motoring
1 month ago

Tennis SA distances itself from 'disorganised' Africa Cares Challenge

Tennis SA (TSA) has cuts ties with 2022 Africa Cares Challenge, which is scheduled to be played in Johannesburg on Saturday and Sunday.
Sport
1 month ago

Tennis coach arrested for ‘stabbing girlfriend 16 times’

The couple were arguing on October 25 when the boyfriend attacked the woman, say police
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Related articles

  1. Federer, Williams departures bring tennis to twilight of golden era Sport
  2. Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer’s glittering career Sport
  3. How SA coach Wayne Ferreira helped US Open sensation Tiafoe gain focus Sport
  4. Frances Tiafoe makes history on court named after pioneer Arthur Ashe Sport
  5. Williams has cleared a path on and off the court, competitors say Sport
  6. The tennis GOAT debate is open: who is she? News
  7. South African sailor comes to rescue of Finnish veteran in Golden Globe Race South Africa
  8. Sailing world buoyed as SA ‘golden girl’ chases history and doesn't want to stop News
  9. Ard Matthews forced to retire from Cape to Rio Race South Africa

Most read

  1. 'Chairman Irvin Khoza and I will be the first to know': Mosimane opens up about ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mokwena provides update on Jali’s contract negotiations Soccer
  3. Zondo bewildered by umpires' call to play on in the dark Cricket
  4. Proteas all-rounder retires from international games to focus on white ball ... Cricket
  5. Equity partners will help source new SA Rugby boss Sport

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election