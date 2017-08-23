AB de Villiers steps down as Proteas ODI captain
AB de Villiers has stepped down as the Proteas ODI captain and also confirmed that he will be available for selection in all three formats of the game from October.
In a carefully worded statement that was released by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday afternoon‚ De Villiers said it was time to make his position ‘absolutely’ clear because a lot has been said and written about his future over the past 12 months.
“Faf du Plessis has proved to be an outstanding captain of the T20 and Test teams and bearing this in mind I have informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as captain of the ODI team‚" he said.
"It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years‚ but it is now time for someone else to take the ODI side forward.
"Whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support.”
De Villiers added that following his recent break‚ he feels refreshed and revived and he wants to get back on the field.
“Following this recent break‚ I really do feel refreshed and revived‚" he said.
"I want to get back on the field and I have today assured the national selectors that I will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season.
"There is plenty of hard work ahead in the nets and I must prepare properly but I will be ready to play if required from the middle of October onwards.”
“Lastly‚ if I am lucky enough to be selected‚ I can't guarantee runs and catches.
"Nobody can do that.
"But what I can absolutely guarantee is 100% commitment to the Proteas in every format of the game‚ as and when required.
"That was my promise when I made my debut in 2004 and that is my promise today.”
- TimesLIVE
