AB de Villiers steps down as Proteas ODI captain

AB de Villiers has stepped down as the Proteas ODI captain and also confirmed that he will be available for selection in all three formats of the game from October.

In a carefully worded statement that was released by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday afternoon‚ De Villiers said it was time to make his position ‘absolutely’ clear because a lot has been said and written about his future over the past 12 months.

“Faf du Plessis has proved to be an outstanding captain of the T20 and Test teams and bearing this in mind I have informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as captain of the ODI team‚" he said.