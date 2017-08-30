The Proteas’ new coach might as well be Otis Redding.

At least that’s how detached‚ in a generational sense‚ some of the younger Proteas are to the 48-year-old who has replaced Russell Domingo‚ Ottis Gibson.

Gibson was on Wednesday officially confirmed as the new coach even though news of his appointment had long been in the public domain.

Still‚ for players like 22-year-old quick Kagiso Rabada‚ the new coach may as well be a member of the Gibson brothers.

“I actually haven’t seen him play or worked with him. I hear he is nice to work with and I hear he was a good bowler‚” Rabada offered when asked about the Bajan.