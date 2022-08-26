×

Cricket

Proteas on the ropes as England take charge of the second Test at Old Trafford

26 August 2022 - 20:00 By Amir Chetty
England batsman Ben Stokes reaches his century during day two of the second test match against South Africa at Old Trafford on August 26, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Centuries by England captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper/batter Ben Foakes were the catalysts for England reaching 415/9 before declaring against the Proteas on day two of the second Test in Manchester on Friday.

Foakes added an unbeaten second Test century to his records as he scored a career-best 113 off 217 balls including nine boundaries while Stokes chalked up his first Test century as England skipper.

Stokes hit six boundaries and three sixes on his way to a magnificent 103 runs off 163 balls to put his side in a strong position.

The two middle-order batsmen frustrated the SA bowling attack for most of the day as they dug their heels in as England declared with a lead of 264 runs during the third session.

At the close of play, the Proteas openers survived the final few overs of the day to end on 23-0 in their second innings, with captain Dean Elgar (11 off 28) and Sarel Erwee (12 off 26) not out, still trailing by a mammoth 241.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley took England to 134 before Bairstow, just one run short of a half-century, was the first of two Anrich Nortjé wickets to fall in the morning session.

Crawley was sent back to the hut two overs later for 38, with the score on 147-5.

Foakes and Stokes took England past SA’s first innings total with a boundary from the right-hander’s bat as they continued to pile on the runs, heading to lunch on 212-5 and a lead of 61.

The duo brought up half-centuries after the lunch break and never really looked rattled by the wilting Proteas attack to bring up 300 in the 84th over.

Stokes brought up his 12th career Test century and a fourth against SA when he smashed Simon Harmer straight back over his head for six in the 88th over. Together they added a mammoth 173 runs for the sixth wicket before Stokes was dismissed, miss-timing a Kagiso Rabada delivery that looped up high into the air, the catch neatly pouched by Proteas captain Dean Elgar.

Foakes assumed the role of the set batsman and kept the scoreboard ticking as Stuart Broad went on the offensive at the other end.

Broad (21) opened his account with a maximum and struck two more boundaries before he danced past a turning Harmer delivery and was stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Foakes played patiently to bring up his second Test century with a boundary in the 102nd over by Nortje before Ollie Robinson, who hit two fours on his way to 17, was out caught by Aiden Markram's first slip off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj.

Jack Leach (11) took England past 400 with a boundary off Lungi Ngidi as their lead crept above 250 before his stumps were castled by Maharaj.

Nortje was the most successful Proteas bowler with 3-82 in 20 overs,  Maharaj and Rabada claimed two apiece while Harmer and Ngidi took one wicket each.

