World Cup winner Whitelock wants a Super Rugby medal

Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock has two Rugby World Cup winners medals but nothing to show for his Super Rugby efforts over the years.

The fact that he's never been on the winner's podium for this tournament shows how much business the Crusaders mean this season.

With the Lions standing in the way of an eighth Crusaders title at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon‚ Whitelock said it would mean the world for him to win a Super Rugby winners' medal. He was on the losing side in Brisbane in 2011 and Sydney 2014.

“There's the history around Super Rugby and how well the Crusaders have done over the years but I've never been part of a winning side.

"To go out there and be one of the guys who have won a title is going to be amazing. There are some guys in the side who also want to do the same thing‚” Whitelock said.