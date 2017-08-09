Come and play SA's best‚ Heyneke Meyer tells world's top rugby schools

Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer is wooing the world’s top school rugby teams to South Africa.

Heyneke‚ managing director of Hong Kong-based Carinat Sports Marketing‚ wants to pit them against South Africa’s top 10 rugby schools in April at Paarl Boys High School‚ which marks its 150th anniversary in 2018.

Paarl has been South Africa’s top rugby school for the past three years‚ and Heyneke has teamed up with it to host the World Schools Festival.

In a letter to top rugby schools in New Zealand‚ Meyer says: “We would like to extend an invitation to your team to come play in this‚ what might soon become the world’s strongest international school competition.”