Is promising fly-half Ashlon Davids the next Elton Jantjies?

Springbok star Elton Jantjies may be a kicking mainstay at the Lions and central to their future but Currie Cup coach Swys de Bruin is nurturing another promising fly-half.

De Bruin has been working closely with Ashlon Davids and the Lions coach rates the 24-year-old pivot highly.

“He is highly talented‚ things didn’t go smoothly for him against the Pumas last weekend but he has the heart of a lion‚" De Bruin said.

"He is small physically but he makes that up with his absolute courage and determination.

"He tackles big guys‚ he just never stops and I am excited about him.”