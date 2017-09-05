Rugby

Is promising fly-half Ashlon Davids the next Elton Jantjies?

05 September 2017 - 12:10 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Ashlon Davids of the Golden Lions during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions and Steval Pumas at Emirates Airline Park on September 02, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Springbok star Elton Jantjies may be a kicking mainstay at the Lions and central to their future but Currie Cup coach Swys de Bruin is nurturing another promising fly-half.

De Bruin has been working closely with Ashlon Davids and the Lions coach rates the 24-year-old pivot highly.

“He is highly talented‚ things didn’t go smoothly for him against the Pumas last weekend but he has the heart of a lion‚" De Bruin said.

"He is small physically but he makes that up with his absolute courage and determination.

"He tackles big guys‚ he just never stops and I am excited about him.”

Even though his numbers are not overly impressive after six rounds of matches in the Currie Cup‚ De Bruin says that Jantjies will only improve with time and establish himself as a reliable back-up to Jantjies.

“I said it earlier in the season that he can be the second Elton (Jantjies) if we look after him and mould him correctly.

"He must carry on the way he has been doing.

"What excites me even more is that he has a good boot as well.”

In the six matches he has played so far this season‚ Davids has scored one try and made two conversions.

But he is expected to improve on his numbers in the remaining five Currie Cup matches.

First up on the menu is a tricky clash against second-from-bottom Griquas in Kimberley on Friday night and should the Lions win‚ they could move from the foot of the table with four matches remaining.

To be victorious in the Northern Cape‚ De Bruin said they must up their physical game and get their line-out calls better.

“Line-outs are definitely a department where we will have to work harder on‚" said De Bruin‚ also explaining that Victory Matfield missed the Pumas match because he was attending an auction.

"We did win some of the balls but there is room for improvement there.

"The line-outs were not that bad in terms of just winning them but losing them was not just good.

“He (Matfield) is a consultant at this stage and he is not with us all the time.

"He had an auction which is a something he indicated from the beginning that he would be doing from time to time.”

- TimesLIVE

