The Sharks host a depleted Free State Cheetahs in a crucial top-of-the-table Currie Cup clash at King’s Park on Saturday‚ which will leave one team looking over their shoulders.

So far the Cheetahs and Sharks have been setting the pace with five wins apiece from six matches.

The Cheetahs top the standings on 25 points while the Sharks are just a point behind. But defeat will allow the chasing pack to close in on one of the two pacesetters for a home semifinal position.

For Robert du Preez’s men it’s a must-win home game while the visitors are down to fringe squad members with 25 players in Belfast with the Cheetahs’ PRO14 team.

Blitzbok star Chris Dry will captain Free State for the first time as coach Daan Human was forced to dig deep into his player resources to staff the Currie Cup unit.

After starting the season with a defeat in the first round against the Free Staters‚ the Sharks are on a five-match winning streak. Free State will in turn be hunting their third victory in a row.