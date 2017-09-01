Land Rover put their muscle behind the Boks

Less than year ago the Springboks couldn’t win a game and SA Rugby were battling to attract a long-term‚ blue chip sponsor for the national team.

But that has all changed. The Boks are undefeated in 2017 after five consecutive wins‚ and mobile phone giant MTN came on board as a long-term headline sponsor in June.

Last month banking behemoth FNB added its name and money to the Bok brand and on Friday Land Rover became the latest global brand to pin its name to the Boks.

The luxury car manufacturer comes on board as an associate sponsor and car supplier for the next three years.