Land Rover put their muscle behind the Boks
Less than year ago the Springboks couldn’t win a game and SA Rugby were battling to attract a long-term‚ blue chip sponsor for the national team.
But that has all changed. The Boks are undefeated in 2017 after five consecutive wins‚ and mobile phone giant MTN came on board as a long-term headline sponsor in June.
Last month banking behemoth FNB added its name and money to the Bok brand and on Friday Land Rover became the latest global brand to pin its name to the Boks.
The luxury car manufacturer comes on board as an associate sponsor and car supplier for the next three years.
SA Rugby and Springbok players will receive support from in the form of official team vehicles‚ while the company also have plans on broadening involvement and interaction at stadiums‚ fan-zone displays and through their retail network.
“We are thrilled to welcome Land Rover to the family so soon after announcing a number of other blue chip companies who have given their support to the Springboks and SA Rugby‚” Jurie Roux‚ CEO of SA Rugby‚ said.
“Land Rover … know the rugby landscape extremely well through their long-standing sponsorship of the Rugby World Cup 2019 and we look forward to working with them over the coming months and years.
Land Rover’s iconic emblem will be worn on the Springboks’ shorts as part of the agreement. It will appear for the first time in the Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Perth on September 9.
Land Rover joins MTN‚ FNB‚ FlySafair‚ Southern Palace and Ram Hand-to-Hand Couriers‚ who have partnered with SA Rugby and the Springboks in the past six months.
- TimesLIVE
