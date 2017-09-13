Online classifieds site Gumtree says the avalanche of Springboks vs All Blacks seats being advertised at inflated prices might force it to close its tickets category.

South Africa take on New Zealand in the Rugby Championship at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on October 7.

On Wednesday morning‚ tickets were being advertised for up to four times their face value. Five grandstand tickets bought for R950 each were on sale for R20‚000.

Nagel said an earlier ad‚ which offered 10 tickets with a face value of R5‚900 for R25‚000‚ had been taken down but more ads were continually being posted.