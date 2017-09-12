Western Province coach John Dobson admitted that losing tighthead Wilco Louw‚ who was called up to the Springboks on Sunday‚ is a blow for his team but also a massive honour for the front row strongman.

Louw‚ 23‚ has been one of the breakthrough players of the season and was the cornerstone of a Stormers pack that never took a backwards step in Super Rugby.

That trend continued into the Currie Cup with WP.

Louw joined the Boks in New Zealand as a replacement for Coenie Oosthuizen‚ who suffered a broken arm in last week’s 23-23 draw against Australia in Perth.

“Wilco has been outstanding this year and if I’m honest‚ it’s a blow for us as a team‚” Dobson said.