Lions coach Swys de Bruin first gave Elton Jantjies a glowing endorsement by selecting him in his starting line-up to play the Sharks in Durban on Saturday‚ before staunchly defending the embattled flyhalf on Thursday.

Jantjies spluttered in the wet when the Springboks lost to England at Newlands last weekend‚ but De Bruin was quick to point out the challenge his star player faced in Cape Town.

“You can play flyhalf but you are only as good as the ball you get‚” De Bruin reminded.

“Rassie (Erasmus‚ the Springbok coach) said it as well‚ it is easy to blame Elton.