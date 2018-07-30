Lions coach seeks divine intervention ahead of 'Mission Impossible'

Lions coach Swys de Bruin will be praying for divine intervention when his charges embark on a journey many regard as Mission Impossible.

They will travel to Christchurch and square up against the most garlanded team in the competition’s history in the Crusaders‚ who are red-hot favourites to win an unprecedented ninth title.

The Crusaders breezed through the league stages with some ease and are on a 14-match unbeaten run after easily beating the Hurricanes in the semi-finals.

The Crusaders are yet to lose a knock-out match on home soil and are laden with established and emerging All Black legends.

The Cantabrians have won eight of the 12 finals in which they’ve featured.