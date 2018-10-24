Rugby

English clubs’ new welfare rules ensure shorter 2021 Lions tour to SA

24 October 2018 - 14:29 By Craig Ray
Rassie Erasmus during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Jonsson Kings Park on August 18, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Rassie Erasmus during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Jonsson Kings Park on August 18, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa will be the shortest in the storied history of the composite team after an agreement on player welfare in Britain was agreed on Tuesday.

The Lions‚ who tour every four years to one of the southern hemisphere’s big three – Australia‚ New Zealand and South Africa – is an anachronistic ensemble that survived‚ and even th8rived‚ in rugby’s switch from amateurism to professionalism 22 years ago.

But the Lions’ survival has come at a cost because the time for what used to be a three-month tour‚ no longer exists.

Commercially the Lions are a massive money-spinner for the host country and the longer they‚ and their fans‚ are in a country‚ the better it is for the host. But that period has been compressed.

In 1888 the first British team toured Australia and New Zealand and played 35 matches. The first tour to SA in 1891 consisted of 20 matches.

The 2021 tour‚ which will celebrate 130 years of clashes between South Africa‚ and South African provincial sides against the Lions (they’re weren’t called the Lions until 1910)‚ will only have eight matches. Three of those will be Test matches.

Although the official schedule is not out yet‚ the shorted schedule‚ which will take just five weeks‚ was agreed as part of rugby’s international restructure towards a global season starting in 2020.

That decision was made in San Francisco at a World Rugby meeting in 2017. But Tuesday’s list of new guidelines regarding protocols around rest for English players‚ has ended any chance of the tour remaining at 10 matches as it has been since the Lions were last in SA in 2009.

The 2021 Lions tour will start at the beginning of July and end in early August – the latest it has been in the professional era.

The 2021 English Premiership final will only take place on June 26 that year‚ meaning several key players might be overlooked for the tour as they will have no time to prepare with the Lions.

The PRO 14 will finish at least two weeks earlier‚ which would favour Irish‚ Welsh and Scottish players.

After the epic Lions tour to New Zealand in 2017‚ which ended 1-1 with the third Test drawn‚ coach Warren Gatland called for more time to prepare the team. In this scenario‚ there will be less time for the Lions to prepare and fewer games to build towards the first Test.

Tuesday’s announcement by the Rugby Football Union (RFU)‚ Premiership Rugby and Rugby Players' Association (RPA) confirmed that English rugby would introduce guaranteed in-season breaks for players as part of the structure for the next three seasons means inevitable ramifications for the Lions tour.

“It is fundamental that players had their say in the shaping of this new season structure and I must commend the hard-work and diligence of the RPA Players’ Board throughout this lengthy process‚” RPA chief executive Damian Hopley said.

“This new agreement gives players guaranteed in-season breaks for the first time and reduces playing thresholds‚ while protecting the five-week post-season break that was already in place.”

READ MORE:

Lood de Jager raring to go after long lay-off

Big Lood de Jager is a happy man after a season of disappointment now that he is back in the Springbok camp.
Sport
5 hours ago

Unlucky break for Lukhanyo Am

Centre Lukhanyo Am appears to be out of the Springboks’ November tour to Britain and France after a slower than expected recovery from a fractured ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Normally coaches don’t talk in this manner‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas about ... Soccer
  2. Real Madrid victory buys coach Julen Lopetegui time but not security Soccer
  3. English clubs’ new welfare rules ensure shorter 2021 Lions tour to SA Rugby
  4. Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Who are the possible Soweto derby debutants? Soccer
  5. OPINION: Why we love Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance

Related articles

  1. Western Province's key men insist Currie Cup is still relevant Rugby
  2. Blue Bulls coach Pote Human wants Super Rugby job Rugby
  3. Jano Vermaak in race against time for Currie Cup final Rugby
  4. How clever reading of Currie Cup rules helped Western Province sneak into the ... Rugby
  5. ‘Beast’ Mtawarira out of the Springboks’ November tour to Britain and France Rugby
  6. Cheetahs to deploy strong squad for Currie Cup promotion relegation clash ... Rugby
  7. How blurred lines cost the Golden Lions in the Currie Cup semifinals Rugby
  8. Sharks escape Lions fightback Rugby
X