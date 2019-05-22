Springboks eighth man Vermeulen to lead the Bulls against the Brumbies

Springboks eighth man Duane Vermeulen has been chosen to lead the Bulls in their Super Rugby clash against the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday.

The experienced Vermeulen assumes the leadership role in the absence of regular captain Handré Pollard who has been ruled out by a calf strain injury he picked up at training last week.

As a result of the injury‚ Pollard has been removed from the Bulls roster for their Australian tour and he is returning home to receive further treatment to make him ready for the knockout stages if they get there.

Pollard’s place in the number 10 jersey will be taken by talented and versatile 21-year old playmaker Manie Libbok while in the other notable change JT Jackson moves to the bench.