Western Province loosehead prop Corne Fourie is happy to do the heavy‚ unglamorous lifting that will create a platform for more skilled players to capitalise during this season’s Currie Cup.

Last weekend Fourie produced a powerful scrumming performance to help his side secure a 20-5 win over the Blue Bulls at Newlands in Cape Town.

The Western Province pack earned six scrum penalties and from that platform they were able to keep the Blue Bulls at arms length while creating chances for their backs to pounce.

“When I was at the Lions coach Swys de Bruin always used to say: ‘the tight five moves the piano and the backline plays the piano.’ We still have to provide a platform‚” Fourie said.