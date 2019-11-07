President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the Springboks to the Union Buildings

President Cyril Ramaphosa and almost the entire cabinet received the Springboks to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

The recently-crowned Rugby World Cup Champions presented Ramaphosa with the Webb Ellis trophy they won after beating England in the final in Yokohama last weekend.

Ramaphosa was joined by senior government officials like Nathi Mthethwa‚ Bheki Cele‚ Zizi Kodwa‚ Jackson Mthembu and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Also in attendance were Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane‚ Thoko Didiza and Maite Nkosana-Mashabane.