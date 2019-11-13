Rugby

Springbok hooker Schalk Brits announces his retirement from the professional game

13 November 2019 - 16:38 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Schalk Brits of South Africa at the changing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.
Schalk Brits of South Africa at the changing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

In what was the most expected of exits‚ Springbok hooker Schalk Brits has announced his retirement from the professional game.

The 38-year-old never expected to travel to another Rugby World Cup as a player after being part of the 2015 group and has called time on his career with no prospect of returning.

Having already retired from Saracens in 2018‚ he was sounded out by Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus and the response was an affirmative one for the hooker.

Brits then went on to represent the Bulls with distinction in this year's Super Rugby tournament and also managed to captain the Springboks.

Brits was hardly used by the Springboks in 2018‚ but was a critical component in the build up to the successful 2019 Rugby World Cup annexation where he was a more than competent third hooker behind Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx.

The hooker had a sense that after the Canada game in Kobe‚ where the Springboks won 66-7‚ he was done with the tournament as the younger hookers were always going to take centrestage.

It's something he accepted with good grace as Brits is a team man through and through.

Having played in 15 Tests since his debut against Italy in 2008‚ Brits was only on the losing side twice.

The Perth defeat against Australia and the Cape Town reverse against England were nearly 10 years apart.

He was also part of the match-day 22 that beat New Zealand in Dunedin in 2008.

However‚ there always was a bigger hooker that stood in his way as John Smit‚ Bismarck du Plessis and Adriaan Strauss stood in his way.

He heads off into the sunset with the likes of Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Francois Louw.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman throws bra at Mapimpi during Bok tour in East London Rugby
  2. Parker dived like he was getting into a swimming pool, says irate Pirates boss Soccer
  3. Pirates superfan Goodenough clears the air on 'joining Chiefs': I will never ... Soccer
  4. Spitting fire: how Rulani Mokwena took heated derby into the press room Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'I can’t go to Germany because they won’t take ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
Malema on Mugabe: 5 takeaways from Juju's address

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Five moments from the Springbok trophy tour that made us proud AF Sport
  2. WATCH | Springbok captain Siya Kolisi mobbed in hometown Zwide during trophy ... Rugby
  3. Bok trophy tour bus breaks down briefly on N2 South Africa
  4. Faf keeps his clothes on, but shows Archbishop Tutu his SA flag undies South Africa
  5. Order! Order! Boks receive heroes' welcome at parliament Politics
  6. WATCH LIVE | Springboks end victory tour in the Mother City Rugby
  7. Siya Kolisi calls for unity in SA Rugby
  8. 'Is Eben Etzebeth a racist lunatic?' - MPs grill HRC's Buang Jones about Bok's ... Politics
  9. WATCH | Woman throws bra at Mapimpi during Bok tour in East London Rugby
X