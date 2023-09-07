World finally back in Union

Friday's opening match pits the three-time runners up who have been prepped and primed to put on a show and finally transition from bourgeois to full aristocrat, against three-time champion opponents who are desperate to arrest their slide from rugby's ruling class.

The All Blacks arrived in the French capital from Lyon by high-speed train amid the fanfare of a reduced carbon footprint at this World Cup. Their pre-match ritual, however, will likely offset some of the advances in cooling the planet.

They will hope to replace thigh slapping with back patting in the game. They may have won the Rugby Championship but the Springboks provided fresh perspective of the All Blacks vulnerabilities in their recent clash in London.

The All Blacks, however, will almost certainly be better than they were across the Channel almost two weeks ago. A win in Paris will make London feel a continent away.

They've had time to regroup and reassess. The challenge for this All Blacks team is perhaps different to that of any of their predecessors at the World Cup. Sure, they will still be many bookmakers' favourites but the Class of '23 does not have the same air of invincibility.