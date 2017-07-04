Thulani Serero was delighted to be back on the pitch‚ even if just for a training game as pre-season preparations with his new Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem got underway at the weekend.

And there has been a word of encouragement from new Bafana Bafana boss Stuart Baxter‚ who said he was delighted to know that the 27-year-old midfielder is back after a horror year in enforced exile and can again be considered for the national team.

Baxter did not pick Serero for last month’s trip to Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier because of his lack of game time in his last season at Ajax Amsterdam‚ where he was frozen out of the first team and banished off to play in the reserves because the coach said he was not part of his plans.