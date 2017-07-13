Soccer

Masalesa declared ineligible to play in Bafana's qualifier in Botswana

13 July 2017 - 13:39 By Marc Strydom
Lehlogonolo Masalesa during the COSAFA Cup quarter final match between South Africa and Tanzania at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on July 02, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Lehlogonolo Masalesa during the COSAFA Cup quarter final match between South Africa and Tanzania at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on July 02, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Defensive midfielder Lehlogonolo Masalesa is not eligible for Stuart Baxter’s developmental Bafana Bafana to meet Botswana in a Chan qualifier against Botswana on Saturday‚ and has been withdrawn from the squad.

The ex-Orlando Pirates defensive midfielder had been included in the squad for the qualifier for Caf’s local-based Chan qualifier in Francistown‚ Botswana‚ because he was recently out of contract at previous club Larissa in Greece.

However‚ the confirmation that Baxter received on Thursday morning was that Masalesa was not eligible because the Caf (Confederation of African Football) rules for the tournament state that a player must be registered with a squad of a club in his country.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ fringe midfielder Sibusiso Khumalo has been called up as Maselesa’s replacement.

Bafana coach Baxter facing Masalesa availability conundrum

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter could be headed on a collision course with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) after he named midfielder ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maselesa‚ the ex-Bucs player nicknamed ‘Vieira’‚ would also have been captain against Botswana‚ as he had been for a similarly developmental squad that finished fifth at the Cosafa Cup this month.

SuperSport United centreback Mario Booysen has been named the replacement captain.

“‘Vieira’ is not eligible‚" Baxter said ahead of his young side’s training session at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

"Which has been a very unfortunate process‚ because we got the shout first that Fifa rules say that an unregistered player can play in an official tournament.

“But when we were sitting in there and I said that I wanted it confirmed‚ I guessed that Caf could have some particular rule in themselves‚ because Chan has got to be about local players.

Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers

Stuart Baxter now appears certain to finalise the appointment of his Bafana Bafana technical team after the African Nations Championship (CHAN) ...
Sport
1 day ago

“And Vieira had to have a local registration‚ which he obviously doesn’t.

“Now if we had known that earlier‚ we could have probably have made some plan to get some sort of temporary loan to a little club somewhere. But now we have no time.

“It’s a blow‚ because we had him in the starting lineup. And we will have to change the shape of the way we want to play.

“I was up until late last night making calls to coaches. (Sundowns coach) Pitso Mosimane is helping with Sibusiso Khumalo.

“Now we’re just hoping that we don’t lose any of the other players either to being injured or being recalled.”

Bafana Bafana's history in the CHAN does not make for inspiring reading

South Africa will start their fourth qualification campaign for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) when they travel to Botswana this weekend ...
Sport
2 days ago

Baxter said Booysen had put himself forward as the likely replacement captain.

“I think if you’ve watched the training sessions Mario’s been the one who’s taken extra responsibility onto the shoulders and tried to talk and help the other boys‚” the coach said.

“He’s got a bit more experience. And he’s a centreback.

"I like defenders to be captain‚ more than wingers and forwards‚ who I think are usually a little bit more concentrating on their own role and not helping other people.”

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  2. Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown Soccer
  3. Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba suspended for ‘substituting himself’ Soccer
  4. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby
  5. Masalesa declared ineligible to play in Bafana's qualifier in Botswana Soccer

Latest Videos

Jumbo salvage: Elephant saved from ocean in bizarre rescue mission
‘Taxpayers being milked, not the cows’: Maimane visits Gupta-linked dairy farm

Related articles

  1. Baxter keeps coach list quiet Soccer
  2. 'I want to show fans I deserve to play for Orlando Pirates,' says Norodien Soccer
  3. Botswana name full-strength side for Bafana Bafana encounter Soccer
  4. Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers Soccer
  5. Teko Modise joins Cape Town City Soccer
  6. Baxter's war of attrition Soccer
  7. Bafana coach Baxter facing Masalesa availability conundrum Soccer
  8. Bafana Bafana's history in the CHAN does not make for inspiring reading Soccer
  9. OPINION: Why the PSL Awards need to transform Soccer
  10. Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announces squad to face Botswana Soccer
  11. How Maimane Phiri's influence led Manyama to the Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  12. Kaitano Tembo one of the brightest young coaches in the PSL‚ says Tinkler Soccer
  13. Caf president Ahmad insist much criticised CHAN and Cosafa Cup are not going ... Soccer
  14. CHAN squad headache for Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
X