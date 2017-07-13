Defensive midfielder Lehlogonolo Masalesa is not eligible for Stuart Baxter’s developmental Bafana Bafana to meet Botswana in a Chan qualifier against Botswana on Saturday‚ and has been withdrawn from the squad.

The ex-Orlando Pirates defensive midfielder had been included in the squad for the qualifier for Caf’s local-based Chan qualifier in Francistown‚ Botswana‚ because he was recently out of contract at previous club Larissa in Greece.

However‚ the confirmation that Baxter received on Thursday morning was that Masalesa was not eligible because the Caf (Confederation of African Football) rules for the tournament state that a player must be registered with a squad of a club in his country.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ fringe midfielder Sibusiso Khumalo has been called up as Maselesa’s replacement.