Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Tuesday named a 23-man squad to compete in two legs against Botswana in the qualifiers of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).
Bafana will play the first leg in Francistown on Saturday and Baxter included PSL experience in the form of the likes of Riyaad Noriden of Orlando Pirates‚ Mario Booysen of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Cole Alexander of SuperSport United and the unattached Lehlohonolo Masalesa.
The Briton announced a squad that boasts a number of Amajita players after a first training session held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday morning.
The squad leaves for neighbouring Botswana on Thursday.
They then return home for the second leg which is set for the Moruleng Stadium on Saturday‚ July 22
Bafana Bafana Chan Squad:
Boalefa Pule (SuperSport)‚ Khulekani Kubheka (Sundowns)‚ Stephen Hoffman (Platinum Stars)‚ Siyabonga Nhlapo (Wits)‚ Sphiwe Mnguni (Platinum Stars)‚ Malebogo Modise (Sundowns)‚ Tercius Malepe (Pirates)‚ Junaid Sait (Stellenbosch FC)‚ Sandile Mthethwa (Pirates)‚ Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park)‚ Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport)‚ Sipho Mbule (SuperSport)‚ Cole Alexander (SuperSport)‚ Lehlohonolo Masalesa (unattached)‚ Sphelele Ntshangase (Leopards)‚ Jamie Webber (Stellenbisch FC‚ Riyaad Norodien (Pirates)‚ Gift Motupa (Baroka)‚ Bonginkosi Ntuli (Sundowns)‚ Ryan Moon (Chiefs).
