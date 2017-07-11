Soccer

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announces squad to face Botswana

11 July 2017 - 14:37 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Tuesday named a 23-man squad to compete in two legs against Botswana in the qualifiers of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Bafana will play the first leg in Francistown on Saturday and Baxter included PSL experience in the form of the likes of Riyaad Noriden of Orlando Pirates‚ Mario Booysen of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Cole Alexander of SuperSport United and the unattached Lehlohonolo Masalesa.

The Briton announced a squad that boasts a number of Amajita players after a first training session held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday morning.

Caf president Ahmad insist much criticised CHAN and Cosafa Cup are not going anywhere

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad of Madagascar has dismissed suggestions that the much-maligned Africa Nations Championship ...
Sport
1 day ago

The squad leaves for neighbouring Botswana on Thursday.

They then return home for the second leg which is set for the Moruleng Stadium on Saturday‚ July 22

Bafana Bafana Chan Squad:

Boalefa Pule (SuperSport)‚ Khulekani Kubheka (Sundowns)‚ Stephen Hoffman (Platinum Stars)‚ Siyabonga Nhlapo (Wits)‚ Sphiwe Mnguni (Platinum Stars)‚ Malebogo Modise (Sundowns)‚ Tercius Malepe (Pirates)‚ Junaid Sait (Stellenbosch FC)‚ Sandile Mthethwa (Pirates)‚ Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park)‚ Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport)‚ Sipho Mbule (SuperSport)‚ Cole Alexander (SuperSport)‚ Lehlohonolo Masalesa (unattached)‚ Sphelele Ntshangase (Leopards)‚ Jamie Webber (Stellenbisch FC‚ Riyaad Norodien (Pirates)‚ Gift Motupa (Baroka)‚ Bonginkosi Ntuli (Sundowns)‚ Ryan Moon (Chiefs).

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Bafana coach Baxter facing Masalesa availability conundrum Soccer
  2. Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach Rugby
  3. Novak Djokovic survives injury, blasts state of Centre Court Sport
  4. Mandla Masango's career between a rock and a hard place Soccer
  5. OPINION: Why the PSL Awards need to transform Soccer

Latest Videos

16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge

Related articles

  1. How Maimane Phiri's influence led Manyama to the Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  2. Kaitano Tembo one of the brightest young coaches in the PSL‚ says Tinkler Soccer
  3. Caf president Ahmad insist much criticised CHAN and Cosafa Cup are not going ... Soccer
  4. CHAN squad headache for Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  5. Pienaar to join his new Wits colleagues this week Soccer
  6. Baxter to stick with same steps for Chan as he used in the Cosafa Cup Sport
  7. Zambia and Zim have been there, now they do it again Sport
  8. Themba Zwane set for his biggest season yet for Sundowns and Bafana Soccer
  9. Bafana coach Baxter takes positives from players he saw at Cosafa Cup Soccer
  10. Bafana finish fifth at Cosafa Cup after slender win over Namibia in plate final Soccer
  11. Bafana Bafana star Kamohelo Mokotjo signs for English side Brentford Soccer
  12. Baxter plays around with his Bafana team Soccer
  13. A tortuous journey travelled by McCarthy & Co Soccer
  14. 11 matches that have helped shape the past 25 years for Bafana Bafana Soccer
X