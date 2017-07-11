Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announces squad to face Botswana

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Tuesday named a 23-man squad to compete in two legs against Botswana in the qualifiers of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Bafana will play the first leg in Francistown on Saturday and Baxter included PSL experience in the form of the likes of Riyaad Noriden of Orlando Pirates‚ Mario Booysen of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Cole Alexander of SuperSport United and the unattached Lehlohonolo Masalesa.

The Briton announced a squad that boasts a number of Amajita players after a first training session held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday morning.