No end in sight to standoff between Ajax Cape Town and Rivaldo Coetzee
There is still no end in sight to impasse between Ajax Cape Town and want-away defender Rivaldo Coetzee‚ leaving coach Stanley Menzo frustrated over the impact on his pre-season plans.
Coetzee has not reported for pre-season training‚ hopeful of either pushing for a move away from the club or to land a better deal having been named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in the 2016/17 season.
The 20-year-old Bafana Bafana international has drawn interest from home and abroad‚ but clubs are put off by the reported R13 million price-tag Ajax have placed on him.
All the while Menzo is left a frustrated spectator‚ without his best defender and unsure whether he will fit part of his plans at all this campaign.
“I’m disappointed‚ but look‚ it’s football‚” Menzo told reporters.
“It shows no respect for your teammates. If it is an issue with the club‚ then take it to the club‚ but don’t involve your teammates who work with you.
“It’s a bit silly and petty‚ but OK‚ we make choices in life and sometimes we don’t make the right ones. It’s a pity.”
Menzo says another one of his stars‚ believed to be Chippa United-bound Mark Mayambela‚ is also unhappy and says if players don’t want to play for the club‚ their exit should be managed to suit both parties.
“There are two players that want to go‚ without mentioning names. If you want to be here … you must be happy‚ you must want to be here. It doesn’t make sense to be here and not be happy.
“It’s not good for you or for us‚ nobody wins and everybody loses. So let’s make a good arrangement and see if we can solve the problem.”
Ajax defeated champions Bidvest Wits 2-1 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday‚ a game in which they played a number of trialists‚ including former Wits winger Ejike Uozenyi‚ midfielder Khulekani Madondo‚ and the and Milano United pair of Coldrin Coetzee and Yusuf Japie.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP