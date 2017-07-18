There is still no end in sight to impasse between Ajax Cape Town and want-away defender Rivaldo Coetzee‚ leaving coach Stanley Menzo frustrated over the impact on his pre-season plans.

Coetzee has not reported for pre-season training‚ hopeful of either pushing for a move away from the club or to land a better deal having been named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in the 2016/17 season.

The 20-year-old Bafana Bafana international has drawn interest from home and abroad‚ but clubs are put off by the reported R13 million price-tag Ajax have placed on him.

All the while Menzo is left a frustrated spectator‚ without his best defender and unsure whether he will fit part of his plans at all this campaign.