Zambia deliver hammer blow to Algeria World Cup hopes

Brian Mwila scored two first-half goals as 10-man Zambia claimed their first victory of the group phase of Africa's World Cup qualifiers and effectively ended Algeria's hopes with a 3-1 triumph on Saturday.

Zambia moved into second place in Group B as they advanced to four points, but are still five points behind leaders Nigeria, who won 4-0 at home to Cameroon on Friday.

Algeria are virtually out of the race after having qualified for the 2010 and 2014 finals, where they reached the round of 16. They have just a single point with three games to play.