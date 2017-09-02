Soccer

Zambia deliver hammer blow to Algeria World Cup hopes

02 September 2017 - 18:05 By Reuters
Zambia players celebrate after scoring a goal during a FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying match against Algeria on Saturday 2 September 2017. Zambia won 3-1.
Zambia players celebrate after scoring a goal during a FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying match against Algeria on Saturday 2 September 2017. Zambia won 3-1.
Image: FIFA.com via Twitter

Brian Mwila scored two first-half goals as 10-man Zambia claimed their first victory of the group phase of Africa's World Cup qualifiers and effectively ended Algeria's hopes with a 3-1 triumph on Saturday.

Zambia moved into second place in Group B as they advanced to four points, but are still five points behind leaders Nigeria, who won 4-0 at home to Cameroon on Friday.

Algeria are virtually out of the race after having qualified for the 2010 and 2014 finals, where they reached the round of 16. They have just a single point with three games to play.

Moses shines as Nigeria move closer to World Cup

Victor Moses inspired Nigeria to take a step closer to World Cup qualification on Friday but Cameroon, Ghana and South Africa suffered serious blows ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Algeria's preparations were disrupted by a decision to allow African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez to return to Europe to try and secure a transfer away from Leicester City, which proved unfruitful. As a result, he missed Saturday's game.

Mwila hit the upright in the fifth minute before finding the net within 60 seconds, rising between two Algerian defenders to head home a cross from Augustine Mulenga.

Teenage prodigy Patrick Daka set up a second goal in the 33rd minute as he cut in to cross for Fashion Sakala, whose scuffed shot was parried by Algeria goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi, with Mwila first to the rebound.

Disappointing Bafana Bafana let it slip away in Cape Verde

Bafana Bafana were simply poor capitulating to a 2-1 2018 World Cup qualifying defeat against Cape Verde in Praia on Friday night that puts the South ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Algeria pulled a goal back with powerful left-footed shot from Yacine Brahimi in the 55th minute and were given a further window of opportunity when debutant Sakala, 20, was dismissed for a second cautionable foul a minute later.

But 19-year-old Enock Mwepu, also making his international debut, came on to score on the counter in the final minute to make sure of home success. 

Most read

  1. Zambia deliver hammer blow to Algeria World Cup hopes Soccer
  2. Sharks run depleted Cheetahs ragged Rugby
  3. Lewis Hamilton takes record pole at Monza Sport
  4. Cricket SA frustrated that India have not confirmed Test dates Cricket
  5. Federer, top seed Pliskova back in action at US Open Sport

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent

Related articles

  1. Russia in sight for Germany as Kane ends England drought Soccer
  2. Moses shines as Nigeria move closer to World Cup Soccer
  3. Bafana froze‚ says disappointed Baxter Soccer
  4. SA slip up in Cape Verde: Bafana Bafana player ratings Soccer
  5. Disappointing Bafana Bafana let it slip away in Cape Verde Soccer
  6. Williams‚ Manyama start for Bafana Bafana in huge Cape Verde clash Soccer
  7. Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving, police confirm Soccer
  8. After flying in Portugal‚ Zungu may face grim relegation battle in France Soccer
  9. All the PSL signings‚ club by club Soccer
  10. Wayne Rooney arrested on suspicion of drink-driving: reports Soccer
  11. Chiefs have a squad that will be 'fiercely competitive'‚ says Bobby Motaung Soccer
X