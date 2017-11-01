Soccer

Cape Town City were spoilt for a while‚ says club owner Comitis

01 November 2017 - 14:23 By Marc Strydom
Cape Town City FC chairman John Comitis helps head coach Benni McCarthy into the club jacket.
Cape Town City FC chairman John Comitis helps head coach Benni McCarthy into the club jacket.
Image: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

Cape Town City “were spoilt” for a while and developed unrealistic expectations when Benni McCarthy began as head coach with five wins in a row‚ club owner John Comitis has said.

Life in the Absa Premiership seemed to come too easy for City with a third-placed finish and Telkom Knockout trophy in 2016-17‚ after Comitis bought the franchise of Mpumalanga Black Aces in the off-season.

It all seemed to come too easy for McCarthy‚ too‚ as the former Porto and Blackburn striker replaced Eric Tinkler and reached this season's first cup final in the MTN8.

However‚ defeat in that final on penalties to Tinkler’s SuperSport United was a start of four defeats‚ with three more following in the league‚ in succession for City.

There was a feeling that‚ as McCarthy got the season off to a flier with five wins in a row before City were stopped with defeats against Kaizer Chiefs then Orlando Pirates‚ many of the rookie coach’s early victories were opportunistically gained against the run of play.

“I would respond that (it) was the case at the start of the season.

"There were some results that we grinded out‚” Comitis said.

“But I would say that wasn’t the case by the time we played Chiefs‚ and wasn’t the case again against Pirates.

"We should have won both games convincingly.

“Perhaps people expected that Cape Town City would never lose.

"But of course that was going to happen at some stage.

“We are just another club like any in the PSL‚ with players trying to win in every game‚ and it’s tough.

“I think maybe we were spoilt for a while.

"But if the results [with our wins] from our first five games had been spread through all the 13 games‚ then we’d probably still be quite happy now.

“It’s only because those last four defeats have come back-to-back that they have been so noticeable.”

Overall City have won seven and lost six of their 13 league and cup games in 2017-18.

They will aim to reverse their three-match league losing run against Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium this evening (kickoff: 7.30pm).

READ MORE:

Substituting Tshabalala and Parker was a psychological move‚ says Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was hoping his charges would wrap up Tuesday’s match at Polokwane City long before the finish in order for him to ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Leaders Baroka eyeing extended stay at the PSL summit

Leaders Baroka FC could prolong their stay at the top of the PSL log for the next three weeks if they collect maximum points against unpredictable ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Why Manyisa and Lebese face big test of credentials against Pirates

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana centre-back Matthew Booth says Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese haven't lived up to their high billings and ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Critics react to decision to recommend SA as 2023 Rugby World host

South Africans have been walking with a spring in their step since World Rugby recommended the country as the host of the 2023 Rugby World‚ but not ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Why Pirates vs Sundowns is a better game than Chiefs vs Pirates Soccer
  2. Critics react to decision to recommend SA as 2023 Rugby World host Rugby
  3. Leaders Baroka eyeing extended stay at the PSL summit Soccer
  4. Substituting Tshabalala and Parker was a psychological move‚ says Komphela Soccer
  5. SA Hockey Association announces sponsorship extension with Crossroads Sport

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack

Related articles

  1. Substituting Tshabalala and Parker was a psychological move‚ says Komphela Soccer
  2. Leaders Baroka eyeing extended stay at the PSL summit Soccer
  3. Why Manyisa and Lebese face big test of credentials against Pirates Soccer
  4. Critics react to decision to recommend SA as 2023 Rugby World host Rugby
  5. Why Pirates vs Sundowns is a better game than Chiefs vs Pirates Soccer
  6. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza pays tribute to Ian McLeod Soccer
  7. Jordaan to finally break silence on rape allegations South Africa
  8. Chiefs lose chance to top the log Soccer
  9. Klopp breathes sigh of relief Soccer
  10. Modiba’s brace sinks gutsy Golden Arrows Soccer
  11. Chiefs, Polokwane City share the spoils Soccer
X