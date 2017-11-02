Soccer

Bafana Bafana can qualify for the 2018 World Cup, says keeper Darren Keet

02 November 2017 - 13:42 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet. File photo
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet. File photo
Image: Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana can qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup‚ Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet has said.

The keeper‚ who returned from injury for his club too late to be announced in Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s squad for this month’s must-win games against Senegal‚ did not hesitate when asked if he believed South Africa could beat the Lions of Teranga twice.

“Of course I think we can qualify. I mean‚ everyone said‚ ‘Do you really think you can do anything against Nigeria?’

“And we ended up not just drawing but beating them away‚” Keet said‚ referring to the 2-0 win by SA in Uyo over the Super Eagles in Baxter’s first match in charge in June.

“Senegal are no different. Senegal aren’t as good as they used to be.

"They’re a good side obviously‚ with good individuals. But as a team they’re not as good as they used to be – there’s no doubt about that.

“So there’s no reason why we shouldn’t beat them at home and away.

“I mean‚ at home we should beat them regardless. Away‚ it’ll be a bit hostile out there.

“But I think we’re a good enough team. I think the footballers here are so good we should be able to compete with any team around.

“And it just comes down to being mentally tough and ready‚ and making sure we are also prepared for those games.”

Bafana suffered two crippling defeats against Cape Verde in September‚ then bounced back with a 3-1 win against Burkina Faso last month that has left them needing to beat Senegal in Polokwane on November 10 and in Dakar on November 14 to reach Russia 2018.

Keet said his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart‚ Bafana No.1 Itumeleng Khune‚ made a big difference returning from injury against Burkina Faso‚ and will play a crucial role against Senegal.

“Ja of course. I mean he’s been there for 10 years.

"He’s been around the Bafana team for long‚ so he brings a lot of confidence to the team‚ and a lot of experience‚” the keeper said.

READ MORE:

Tottenham now belong with Europe's best, says coach Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur now belong with the best in Europe after their 3-1 demolition of Champions League holders Real Madrid at Wembley, manager Mauricio ...
Sport
47 minutes ago

Manyisa silences jeering Pirates fans to help Downs beat his former club

Oupa Manyisa shrugged off jeers from Orlando Pirates fans on what he described as an emotional night as he returned to face his old club in his new ...
Sport
1 hour ago

I didn't do it: Danny Jordaan

Soccer boss Danny Jordaan has denied allegations by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson that he raped her 24 years ago.
News
6 hours ago

Referee Daniel Bennett in PSL hot water

Top referee Daniel Bennett will go before the South African Football Association’s (Safa) referee review committee in the next fortnight after a ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bafana Bafana can qualify for the 2018 World Cup, says keeper Darren Keet Soccer
  2. Tottenham now belong with Europe's best, says coach Pochettino Soccer
  3. Manyisa silences jeering Pirates fans to help Downs beat his former club Soccer
  4. Rugby World Cup 2019 draw sets up mouthwatering All Blacks v Boks tie Rugby
  5. Chelsea must dig deep to beat Manchester United, says coach Conte Soccer

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack

Related articles

  1. Chelsea must dig deep to beat Manchester United, says coach Conte Soccer
  2. 'I said to him I would slap the living daylights out of him‚' says McCarthy Soccer
  3. Tottenham now belong with Europe's best, says coach Pochettino Soccer
  4. Manyisa silences jeering Pirates fans to help Downs beat his former club Soccer
  5. Sergio Aguero hailed as Man City legend after record goal number 178 Soccer
  6. Chippa United coach Moloi now turns his full attention to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  7. No crisis at Real despite Wembley mauling by Tottenham, says Ronaldo Soccer
  8. Eymael threatens to quit SA football over poor refereeing decisions Soccer
  9. PSL ready for public with pitch-war report Soccer
  10. Gunners swinging on a star Soccer
  11. Sundowns get back on winning trail Soccer
  12. Julies scores a brace as Chippa sink Wits at Bidvest Stadium to move to 6th Soccer
  13. I didn't do it: Danny Jordaan South Africa
X