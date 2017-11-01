Soccer

Referee Daniel Bennett in PSL hot water

01 November 2017 - 17:12 By Mark Gleeson
Referee Daniel Bennett during the 2017 MTN8 football match between Cape Town City and Supersport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 14 October 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Top referee Daniel Bennett will go before the South African Football Association’s (Safa) referee review committee in the next fortnight after a series of controversial decisions and could face a suspension.

Bennett is to be quizzed on his performance in the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu‚ where the outgoing African champions had a late penalty claim turned down‚ and also for his performance in the MTN8 final‚ top ref sources have told TimesLIVE.

While the match at Atteridgeville on October 21 was packed with controversial incidents‚ it is not exactly clear what the committee members want to review as far as the MTN8 final between Cape Town City and SuperSport United is concerned.

City did have two penalty appeals turned down and there was a swearing altercation between Bennett and City coach Benni McCarthy‚ but nothing like the poor calls seen in the Sundowns vs AmaZulu encounter.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane claimed AmaZulu’s equaliser through veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe in the 80th minute was a metre offside and there were other crucial decisions that could have went their way.

“One of Thapelo Morena’s runs was given off-side‚ Oupa Manyisa was brought down in the box and there was nothing given‚” said Mosimane after the game.

If the review committee find that Bennett was to blame‚ they could take him off the panel for several weeks‚ a fate that has already befallen several other senior refs‚ like Phillip Tiyani‚ this season.

