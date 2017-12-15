Soccer

Wits must beat Platinum to avoid ending 2017 in last place

15 December 2017 - 15:42 By Marc Strydom
Bidvest Wits are crowned 2017 Champions during the Telkom Knockout Final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 02, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Bidvest Wits are crowned 2017 Champions during the Telkom Knockout Final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 02, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits need a win against Platinum Stars on Saturday to avoid the ignominy of ending their 2017 fixtures in last place as defending Absa Premiership champions.

In the worst start by league title winners‚ and the club’s worst in the modern era‚ Wits meet fellow bottom-table battlers Platinum at Bidvest Stadium (kickoff: 8.15pm) on a woeful 11 points from 13 games.

Stars are in second-last place on 12 points from 14 games and their captain‚ Vuyo Mere‚ has said his team need a win in what he described as a six-pointer.

Wits have arguably the second-strongest squad on paper in the PSL‚ and once coach Gavin Hunt manages to iron out the notable kinks in this season’s appalling start the Clever Boys should not fight relegation.

Stars have far less all-round star quality in their squad‚ and while they have shown fight under coach Roger de Sa‚ probably need the points right now even more than Wits do to avoid a grim battle in 2018.

“It’s a six-pointer. I think both teams need the points but I think we need to do that ourselves‚” Mere said this week.

“We need these points. We can’t expect other teams to be doing us favours.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game. We know what Wits are capable of. We have to go there confident of getting a win‚ though.

“Wits have quality squad and quality coach. We are also getting to do well. We are looking forward to getting out of the relegation zone.”

Wits return from the Christmas break at home against Free State Stars on Friday‚ January 5.

Platinum meet Cape Town City at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday‚ January 6.

READ MORE:

Qalinge remains injured for Pirates against Free State Stars

Key winger Thabo Qalinge remains injured and will not be available for Orlando Pirates in their final Absa Premiership fixture of 2017 against Free ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Chiefs' Komphela wary of Ajax’s ‘fighter’ coach Menzo

Stanley Menzo is a very good coach and a fighter‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has warned about his Ajax Cape Town counterpart ahead of the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns play like Manchester City‚ says Sibusiso Vilakazi

With many teams employing conservative‚ counterattacking football when they face Mamelodi Sundowns‚ forward Sibusiso Vilakazi says the Pretoria team ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Senong says finalists Amajita have grown in COSAFA U20

South Africa coach Thabo Senong has said that his side have benefited greatly from the experience of playing at the Cosafa Under-20 Championship in ...
Sport
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Diego Maradona lauds 'revelation' Kylian Mbappe Soccer
  2. It’s still far from being Sundowns’ title‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  3. Titans cannot field Steyn in T20 final against Dolphins Cricket
  4. Steve Smith holds firm as Australia rein in England Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power

Related articles

  1. Chiefs look out for good - but cheap - strikers Soccer
  2. Cape Town City happy to be finally back to their true ‘home’ Soccer
  3. Chiefs cannot afford to continue to plod along‚ says Tshabalala Soccer
  4. SA narrowly edge out Egypt to reach 2017 COSAFA Under-20 final Soccer
  5. Tottering Chiefs to sign goal-scorers in the January transfer window Soccer
  6. Bafana need a strong Chiefs‚ Pirates‚ Sundowns to be successful: Komphela Soccer
  7. PSL finds Orlando Pirates guilty for Loftus pitch invasion Soccer
  8. Mosimane won't take foot off the pedal as Sundowns surge ahead Soccer
  9. Baroka FC coach Thobejane bemoans poor finishing, lacklustre defending Soccer
  10. Draw‚ draw‚ draw‚ says Mosimane after 84 drawn matches in the PSL Soccer
  11. Man City roll over Swansea to set win record, Lukaku lifts Man United  Soccer
  12. Highlands Park, Royal Eagles qualify for Nedbank Cup, Cosmos miss out Soccer
  13. Tau inspires Sundowns to narrow win over Maritzburg United  Soccer
X