Soccer

PSL deadline day transfer action hotting up

31 January 2018 - 15:57 By Marc Strydom
Tiso Blackstar Group senior soccer writer Marc Strydom loitering at the Premier Soccer League headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Tiso Blackstar Group senior soccer writer Marc Strydom loitering at the Premier Soccer League headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Tiisetso Malepa

There was precious little activity at the Premier Soccer League offices in the early afternoon on the final day of the January transfer window.

One SuperSport United official arrived to register Zimbabwean striker Evans Rusike as a signing from Maritzburg United.

The PSL transfer window final day can be packed with action up until it's midnight close‚ such as the 2017-18 pre-season one in August when Mamelodi Sundowns representatives arrived 20 minutes before the cut-off to register Rivaldo Coetzee in a swap deal with Ajax Cape Town for Mario Booysen.

Or it can see very little activity‚ and it is never easy to predict which outcome will materialise.

Transfer action on Wednesday was hotting up‚ though.

Overnight SuperSport United signed Rusike from Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates signed Zambian forward Augustine Mulenga from Zanaco FC.

On Wednesday Bucs loaned Riyaad Norodien to Platinum Stars and Maritzburg United signed defender Denwin Farmer from SuperSport and William Twala on loan from Kaizer Chiefs.

Watch this space ...

READ MORE:

Orlando Pirates' Norodien joins Platinum Stars on loan

Orlando Pirates winger Riyaad Norodien has been loaned for the remainder of the 2017-18 season to struggling Platinum Stars‚ Pirates have announced.
Sport
1 hour ago

Arsenal get their man Aubameyang, Mahrez in City's sights

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund for a club record fee of £56 million (63.7 million euros, 79.2 million euros) on ...
Sport
2 hours ago

William Twala joins Maritzburg on loan from Chiefs

Winger William Twala has been loaned from Kaizer Chiefs to Maritzburg United for the rest of the 2017-18 season‚ Chiefs announced on Wednesday.
Sport
2 hours ago

Sundowns have edged closer to completing the signing of Andile Jali

Mamelodi Sundowns have edged closer to completing the signing of Bafana Bafana and former Orlando Pirates midfield strongman Andile Jali.
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. PSL deadline day transfer action hotting up Soccer
  2. Stormers ready to take it to next level Rugby
  3. Five things this ODI series can teach us about SA's ODI progress Cricket
  4. Arsenal get their man Aubameyang, Mahrez in City's sights Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm

Related articles

  1. Chelsea sign Brazilian Emerson from Roma Soccer
  2. Ajax Cape Town breathe huge sigh of relief after PSL clears Tendai Ndoro Soccer
  3. Rusike has makings of a great striker‚ says SuperSport CEO Matthews Soccer
  4. Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat at rejuvenated Swansea Soccer
  5. PSL defenders fear Motupa‚ says Baroka coach Thobejane Soccer
  6. Are we going to remember that Bolt was here a year from now? Soccer
  7. Tendai Ndoro's future in the balance as PSL contemplates his fate Soccer
  8. Sweden clubs chasing Bafana striker Rantie after his sacking in Turkey Soccer
  9. Shakes Mashaba throws his weight behind new forum bidding for change in SA ... Soccer
  10. Fiery Alexis Sanchez can spark Man United, says Ander Herrera Soccer
  11. Orlando Pirates announce the signing of goal ace Augustine Mulenga Soccer
X