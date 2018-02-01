Soccer

Cape Town City sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker

01 February 2018 - 10:25 By Mark Gleeson
Matthew Rusike of Zimbabwe during the Afcon Group B match between Senegal and Zimbabwe on the 19 January 2017 at Franceville Stadium, Gabon.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Cape Town City have completed the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs forward Matthew Rusike‚ the club confirmed on Thursday.

The Zimbabwe forward left Chiefs at the end of the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League season and moved to Halmstad and Helsingborg in Sweden‚ and most recently Club Africain in Tunisia.

Rusike adds to the attacking threat for Benni McCarthy’s side‚ and his dual citizenship‚ via his South African mother‚ means he does not count towards City’s foreign quota.

He had looked set to sign for a top-flight club in Sweden‚ but at the 11th hour of the transfer window he was lured to Cape Town.

Rusike is a product of the Charlton Athletic academy in England and first played in South Africa for University of Pretoria‚ before making his PSL bow at Jomo Cosmos in the 2011/12 campaign.

He moved to Naturena the following season and was part of the squad that won two league titles under Stuart Baxter‚ though he only made 12 starts in all competitions‚ netting three goals.

Rusike is City’s fifth arrival in January after another former Sweden-based player‚ Surprise Ralani‚ Ugandan winger Allan Kateregga‚ Kenyan striker Masoud Juma and defender Kwanda Mngonyama.

Rusike could make his debut against Mamelodi Sundowns when City host the Brazilians in a crunch top-of-the-table Absa Premiership clash at Athlone Stadium.

