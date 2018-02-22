Jeremy Brockie would be delighted to break his scoring duck for Mamelodi Sundowns against his old club SuperSport United when the pair meet in the Tshwane derby on Saturday evening at Atteridgeville.

"It would be very nice! I'm looking forward to going back and playing against the boys on the weekend‚" he said.

"Hopefully a big crowd turns up in Atteridgeville.

"It would be very nice to hit the back of the net for the first time at Sundowns against the old club."

And if he did so‚ he would have no compunction about doing jig of delight‚ bucking the modern trend of players not celebrating when they net against former employers.

"I like to celebrate every goal‚" he said.

"Yes‚ I've had good memories with SuperSport but now I'm on a new journey and I will celebrate goals just like I have every other time."

The New Zealand international said he was still in touch with the likes of Dean Furman‚ Thuso Phala and Riyaad Pieterse who he left behind at SuperSport.

"They've been giving me a lot of support as well so it's a matter of time before the first one goes in the back of the net‚" the striker said.

Brockie had chances to get his first goal‚ since his R5-million move from SuperSport last month‚ in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Free State Stars at Loftus Versfeld.

He squeezed an easy chance wide after being set free by a sumptuous pass from Khama Billiat and then saw a goal bound header saved by Badara Ali Sangare and again a shot from a tight angle on the stroke of half-time.

"I want to make a special mention of the (Sundowns) fans who still supported me even though I had a couple of chances that I missed. I thank them for that."

Brockie has now started three games for Sundowns and came on as a substitute in another two for a total of just over three hours on the pitch in the colours of his new club‚ all without scoring.

"Look I've had droughts before‚ every striker goes through difficult periods in terms of hitting the back of the net and you've just got to stay calm and composed.

"You can't let it get to you because if you do‚ there is no chance that it will come.

"I'll just keep getting into the right areas and keep trying to hit the target. The supply I'm getting is very good so it won't be too long‚" he said.

Asked by reporters about not letting the quest for his first Sundowns' goal prove all consuming‚ the 30-year-old added: "You've just got to stay positive.

"With the positive energy that the boys are giving me‚ I'm still confident in my own ability to be able to score goals.

"I know that as part of a striker's duties you are going to miss chances and then you are going to score one that probably you've charged down a defender‚ it hits you in the face and goes in the back of the net!

"I'll take that at the moment but I'm looking forward to getting off the mark sooner rather than later."