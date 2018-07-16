Sundowns have to create a piece of club history if they are to beat AS Togo-Port in Lome

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to create a piece of club history if they are to beat AS Togo-Port in their Caf Champions League Group C clash in Lome on Tuesday.

The Brazilians have played 109 previous matches in African club football over the years‚ but have never tasted victory in West Africa‚ which has been a particularly unhappy hunting ground for the side.

South African teams traditionally struggle in that part of the continent and it has been no different for Sundowns‚ who even lost twice there in their Champions League-winning season of 2016.