Cape Town City sign Dutch goalkeeper from Ajax Amsterdam

Cape Town City have pulled off a major coup with the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh from Ajax Amsterdam.

The 24-year-old has penned a three-year deal and will vie with Sage Stephens for a starting berth in the coming season.

Leeuwenburgh has been developed through the Ajax system and spent 10 years with the club‚ but has opted for a new challenge in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League.

He did not play a first team game for the club‚ but has been an important part of their youth and reserve team down the years.