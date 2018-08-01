Soccer

Orlando Pirates employs a specialist goal scoring coach

01 August 2018 - 13:19 By Marc Strydom
Newly appointed Orlando Pirates specialist coach for finishing Stéphane Adam during a training session and media day at the club's training base in Rand Stadium, south of Johannesburg. Pirates announced his acquisition on Wednesday August 1 2018.
Image: Orlando Pirates FC/Twitter

Orlando Pirates have led the way addressing South African football’s chronic scoring problem by employing a full-time finishing coach.

Frenchman Stephane Adam took part in his first training session at Rand Stadium on Wednesday‚ employing drills aimed at attacking buildups down the flanks‚ feeding balls through to players running into the area‚ and finishing into squares in the bottom left and right of the goalmouth.

“Stephane Adam has been appointed to the Orlando Pirates’ first team where he will serve as a Specialist Coach for Finishing‚” Bucs announced on their website.

“Adam is a former player himself with a career spanning over 14 years where he played for clubs such as Lille and FC Metz in France before joining Scottish club Hearts where made over 140 appearances for the club.”

Adam (49)‚ a former striker‚ has worked as a finishing coach for Kilmarnock‚ and joins Pirates from last season's 17th-placed Ligue 1 finishers Lille.

He joins a technical squad that has been notably beefed up with support staff to head coach Milutin Serdojevic and his assistant Rulani Mokwena‚ as Pirates aim to go better than their runners-up place in 2017-18 and end a four-season trophy drought.

This includes new English goalkeeper-coach Andrew Sparkes from Swansea City.

