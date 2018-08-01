Orlando Pirates employs a specialist goal scoring coach

Orlando Pirates have led the way addressing South African football’s chronic scoring problem by employing a full-time finishing coach.

Frenchman Stephane Adam took part in his first training session at Rand Stadium on Wednesday‚ employing drills aimed at attacking buildups down the flanks‚ feeding balls through to players running into the area‚ and finishing into squares in the bottom left and right of the goalmouth.

“Stephane Adam has been appointed to the Orlando Pirates’ first team where he will serve as a Specialist Coach for Finishing‚” Bucs announced on their website.

“Adam is a former player himself with a career spanning over 14 years where he played for clubs such as Lille and FC Metz in France before joining Scottish club Hearts where made over 140 appearances for the club.”