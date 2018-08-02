Soccer

5 reasons why underdogs Chiefs are poised to upset the odds against Sundowns

02 August 2018 - 12:22 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat fights for the ball with Motjeka Madisa of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on July 21 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat fights for the ball with Motjeka Madisa of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on July 21 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Everyone is predicting a Mamelodi Sundowns massacre of Kaizer Chiefs in their Absa Premiership opening match of 2018-19 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Perhaps that’s exactly why Chiefs are poised to upset the odds and prevail.

TimesLIVE gives you five reasons why Chiefs will win:

1. Chiefs are the clear underdogs

This is where Amakhosi can be dangerous in match-ups against Sundowns‚ as shown last season.

In October Chiefs travelled to Loftus having won just once twice in eight matches in an unconvincing start to their 2017-18 campaign‚ and hit by injuries.

Steve Komphela’s reconfigured side did not just win‚ they professionally snuffed Sundowns out of the game for a 2-1 victory‚ a catalyst for something of a revival of their season.

Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane unfazed by Kaizer Chiefs clash

Taking on bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the opening weekend of the Absa Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday does not bother Mamelodi ...
Sport
19 hours ago

2. Their players will be out to impress the new coach

Whenever a new coach arrives at Chiefs‚ or just about any PSL team‚ the players’ game almost invariably notably lifts for the first two or three matches as they go out to impress the new man.

Giovanni Solinas will be taking charge of his first match against Sundowns after his late arrival in the preseason.

Chiefs’ players will be out to jostle to convince the coach‚ who received his wok permit on Monday‚ they are worthy of a starting place going forward.

3. Billiat‚ Castro and Mphahlele will be out to prove themselves

Chiefs’ ex-Sundowns brigade – this off-season’s attacking signing Khama Billiat; striker Leonardo Castro‚ who arrived in January; and right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ who signed in June 2016 – all left Chloorkop under some form of cloud.

The Ndoro eligibility saga could have far-reaching consequences for the PSL

The Premier Soccer League faces a hard look at its judicial structures‚ and a possible overhaul‚ in the aftermath of ‘Ndorogate’‚ the protracted ...
Sport
2 days ago

They will be fired up to prove to Downs‚ and their coach Pitso Mosimane‚ that more should have been done to keep them at the Brazilians.

4. Chiefs are fresher

Sundowns have not had an off-season‚ due to playing in the Caf Champions League group stages.

Chiefs have had a good break.

For all the talk of Solinas’s late arrival‚ Patrick Mabedi is sure to have laid a solid foundation overseeing the first three weeks of the preseason. Chiefs will come out fresh‚ and hungry to prove themselves.

The 7 important dates on the soccer calendar that should keep fans on the edge of their seats

The 2018/2019 Absa premiership season gets underway on Saturday with a mouthwatering fixture between league title holders Mamelodi Sundowns and ...
Sport
1 day ago

5. … and they have fresh ideas‚ so are the less-known quantity

Chiefs‚ too‚ are the more new-look team of the two‚ with the new coach.

Sundowns have shown their hand throughout the Champions League group stages‚ but Amakhosi have chopped and changed and experimented in their friendly matches.

It's hard to predict how they will line up‚ or what new ideas the canny Solinas might have instilled‚ which makes Amakhosi dangerous.

Most read

  1. 5 reasons why underdogs Chiefs are poised to upset the odds against Sundowns Soccer
  2. 'The Crusaders are beatable'‚ says Sithole ahead of Super Rugby final showdown Rugby
  3. 5 most expensive transfers involving SA players between European clubs Soccer
  4. Why new City striker Mthembu says he has 'nothing to prove' to anybody Soccer
  5. Aphiwe Dyantyi starts on the bench for Lions Super Rugby final against Crusaders Rugby

Latest Videos

Vicki Momberg granted R2,000 bail
Dramatic video captures crash of Mexico plane

Related articles

  1. Delay in Durban 'soccer hooligan' trial South Africa
  2. Will PSL allow Leopards to play home games at Thohoyandou Stadium? Soccer
  3. Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium already in crisis Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested 'on the spot' for speeding Soccer
  5. Injury rules Brilliant Khuzwayo out of Orlando Pirates' premiership opening ... Soccer
  6. Mamelodi Sundowns' attempts to capture Phakamani Mahlambi thwarted for now Soccer
  7. Sundowns have lost important players to Chiefs it always pains me‚' says Kekana Soccer
  8. Cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic sign 9 players‚ announce new sponsor Soccer
X