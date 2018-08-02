Everyone is predicting a Mamelodi Sundowns massacre of Kaizer Chiefs in their Absa Premiership opening match of 2018-19 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Perhaps that’s exactly why Chiefs are poised to upset the odds and prevail.

TimesLIVE gives you five reasons why Chiefs will win:

1. Chiefs are the clear underdogs

This is where Amakhosi can be dangerous in match-ups against Sundowns‚ as shown last season.

In October Chiefs travelled to Loftus having won just once twice in eight matches in an unconvincing start to their 2017-18 campaign‚ and hit by injuries.

Steve Komphela’s reconfigured side did not just win‚ they professionally snuffed Sundowns out of the game for a 2-1 victory‚ a catalyst for something of a revival of their season.