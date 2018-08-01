Soccer

Will PSL allow Leopards to play home games at Thohoyandou Stadium?

01 August 2018
Limpopo MEC for Sport Thandi Moraka is confident that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will approve Thohoyandou Stadium as Black Leopards' home venue in the coming Premiership season.

The provincial government and Thulamela Local Municipality have worked around the clock in a bid to bring the stadium up to the PSL's standards and Moraka said progress has been made to ensure that the facility complies with all the requirements.

“While the decision to certify Thohoyandou Stadium is the prerogative of the PSL‚ we are confident that we have ticked all the boxes and if it goes our way‚ this will be of major benefit for sport and cultural tourism in Vhembe‚” she said on Wednesday.

A technical delegation from the PSL led by Professor Ronny Schloss inspected the facility on Wednesday and they are expected to announce their decision on Thursday.

“Our position as the provincial department is that Thohoyandou Stadium should remain the home ground of Black Leopards.

"We want the team to remain in Thohoyandou so that the people of Vhembe will continue to enjoy the game of football because their support for Black Leopards over the years has been amazingly fantastic‚” said Moraka.

The renovation work included restoration of the quality of the pitch‚ upgrading of ablution facilities‚ dressing rooms‚ extension of the parking lots and entrances as well as the enhancement of the floodlights.

