Will PSL allow Leopards to play home games at Thohoyandou Stadium?

Limpopo MEC for Sport Thandi Moraka is confident that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will approve Thohoyandou Stadium as Black Leopards' home venue in the coming Premiership season.

The provincial government and Thulamela Local Municipality have worked around the clock in a bid to bring the stadium up to the PSL's standards and Moraka said progress has been made to ensure that the facility complies with all the requirements.

“While the decision to certify Thohoyandou Stadium is the prerogative of the PSL‚ we are confident that we have ticked all the boxes and if it goes our way‚ this will be of major benefit for sport and cultural tourism in Vhembe‚” she said on Wednesday.

A technical delegation from the PSL led by Professor Ronny Schloss inspected the facility on Wednesday and they are expected to announce their decision on Thursday.