The Magic FC captain Tshepiso Tlhapi will have a special reason for wanting to do well in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Kaizer Chiefs … he is a former Orlando Pirates player!

Tlhapi‚ a junior international‚ used the surname Tshabalala earlier in his career and featured for Pirates in the 2007/08 season before later turning out for Bloemfontein Celtic and Thanda Royal Zulu.

At the age of 32‚ he is relishing the opportunity to face the AmaKhosi in the twilight of his career‚ something he did not manage in a competitive match while in the Premier Soccer League.

“I have played with some of the Chiefs players before‚ I was with Itumeleng Khune for the national Under-23 side. I also played against Chiefs in the Telkom Charity Cup when I was at Pirates‚” Tlhapi says.