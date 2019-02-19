Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama urges PSL to introduce VAR after controversial call

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama says it is time for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system to be introduced into South African football in the wake of a controversial call which might have had a major bearing on the weekend’s cup tie at Cape Town City.

Da Gama said this had to happen if the Premier Soccer League wanted to consider itself the best league in Africa.

His call comes after Morocco announced that they would introduce VAR next season‚ making them the first league in Africa to do so.

Highlands should have been awarded a goal in the opening five minutes when an effort off the knee of striker Peter Shalulile appeared to cross the City line but was scooped clear by home goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburg.