Orlando Pirates face SuperSport United on Wednesday night on a ground that has haunting memories for the Buccaneers‚ in a week where the Soweto giants will seek to stop their dream slipping away of ending their Absa Premiership barren spell.

The Buccaneers return to Mbombela Stadium‚ where in their abysmal 2016-17 season they took a 6-1 hammering from SuperSport.

Everything coach Milutin Sredojevic has done at Bucs in the subsequent two campaigns has been geared towards erasing the memories of the campaign where Pirates ended 11th in the league‚ and bringing back a trophy for the first time since 2014.

As positive as the signs have been finishing runners-up last season‚ and being in third place‚ in the hunt for the title‚ this campaign‚ a trophy has remained elusive.

Bucs’ stuttering run – unbeaten in 15 league matches‚ but having drawn five of their last seven‚ and having also won just once in seven games all competitions – might have raised nerves that predictions of this being the year of the Buccaneer might be dissipating.