Soccer

AmaZulu coach Johnson hoping new man De Jong is a better signing than Tade

25 June 2019 - 13:50 By Nick Said
AmaZulu new Dutch signing Andre De Jong (R) looks in good spirits in the company of new teammates Phumlani Gumede (C) and Michael Morton (R).
AmaZulu new Dutch signing Andre De Jong (R) looks in good spirits in the company of new teammates Phumlani Gumede (C) and Michael Morton (R).
Image: AmaZulu FC/Twitter

Cavin Johnson hopes new signing Andre De Jong can prove an even better capture than Emiliano Tade as the AmaZulu coach builds towards the new 2019/20 Absa Premiership season.

The New Zealander‚ who has Dutch parents‚ has netted 28 goals in 36 games in the last two seasons with Eastern Suburbs‚ and joins Usuthu along with veteran Lehlohonolo Majoro to bolster the frontline.

“Andre played in the same league as Tade and scored even more goals than Emiliano‚ so we are very excited about him‚” Johnson tells TimesLIVE.

Orlando Pirates bolster technical team with the signing of new coach

Orlando Pirates have bolstered the technical team with the signing of goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen‚ who recently worked for Major League Soccer ...
Sport
1 day ago

“He is also a lot younger at 22‚ so hopefully once he understands the level of South African football‚ which is higher [than New Zealand]‚ he will be another excellent buy.

“We believe he can bring something‚ but you know there is a period of adapting and the player has to accept the new environment that he is in.”

Usuthu must make up for the retirements of stalwarts Siyabonga Nomvethe and Mabhuti Khenyeza‚ who both retired in the last few months.

Johnson says De Jong and Majoro will be among a handful of new signings for the club as he looks to consolidate on two strong years for AmaZulu.

The club have also signed a new two-year deal with defender Tshepo Gumede‚ and retained the services of full-back Thembelani Sikhakhane on loan from Orlando Pirates.

'I know the PSL very well‚' says Morocco coach Renard ahead of Bafana clash

Hervé Renard has a lot of respect for Bafana Bafana‚ because he follows the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and knows that there are good players there‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We are in year three of a five-year plan and it is about adding to the core of last year’s squad‚ rather than bringing in a lot of new faces‚” Johnson explains.

“You have to give players an opportunity to prove themselves and then they must come to the party.

"Once you see who does that‚ then you know who is right to continue and build for the next years.

“After year three you should be in a position to see if you can win something and that is what we are building towards.”

Most read

  1. Baxter surprises by naming Ronwen Williams in Bafana starting 11 vs Ivory Coast Soccer
  2. South African super fan Botha Msila arrives in Egypt for Afcon after emotional ... Soccer
  3. Gutless SA crash out of running for Cricket World Cup semi finals Cricket
  4. Baxter may turn to gangly goal machine Lars Veldwijk to lead Bafana attack ... Soccer
  5. Why Namibia would love to beat Bafana Bafana at Afcon Soccer

Latest Videos

Pastor assaulted at Engen garage in Johannesburg
Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet

Related articles

  1. Safa scores R2.1m own goal as election committee members gets R45k a day Sport
  2. Bafana Bafana get a chance to exorcise the ghost of 2006 Sport
  3. Uganda end 41-year wait for Afcon victory with DRC win Sport
  4. Khama Billiat praises Zimbabwe's 'professionalism' after Afcon pay dispute Sport
  5. Now is the time for Bafana Bafana to show their worth Sport
  6. Why Pitso Mosimane is a fine ambassador for SA football and a legend of the game Soccer
  7. Pirates confirm worst kept secrets with the announcement of several signings Soccer
  8. Morocco coach Hervé Renard wary of threat posed by Namibia Soccer
  9. Friends again? Robert Marawa and Fikile Mbalula appear to have made up Sport
  10. Launch of 'A Captain's Journey' by Neil Tovey (July 3) Events
X