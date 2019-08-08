Soccer

Inter Milan sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United

08 August 2019 - 17:31 By Reuters
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Inter Milan have signed Manchester United's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, the Italian club announced on Thursday, in a deal reported by local media at $89.61m.

"Inter is not for everyone, that's why I'm here", Lukaku, who was wearing the Inter kit, said in a video posted on the Serie A club's official Twitter feed.

The Belgium international striker joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 from Premier League club Everton.

Overall, he netted 42 goals from 96 games, and 77 of those came as a starter.

