Baroka FC coach in hot water

Baroka FC and their assistant coach Thoka Matsimela are set to face the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee after failing to attend the post-match media briefing for print and digital journalists on Tuesday.

Baroka eked out a 1-0 win over Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg to go top of the Absa Premiership log with four points after two rounds.

Matsimela is expected to be charged with contravening the NSL Compliance Manual (Media Manual) while the club could be charged for failing to ensure that the assistant coach attended to his duties.

Matsimela broke out in celebrations with the players on the pitch following the final whistle and shortly after took their revelry into the dressing rooms.