Mosimane looks on the bright side after Bafana coach Ntseki drops Zwane and Vilakazi

27 August 2019 - 16:05 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane remains unperturbed after Bafana Bafana caretaker coach Molefi Ntseki dropped his star midfielders Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi from the national team.

The Sundowns coach said the friendly international against Zimbabwe would give Kermit Erasmus and Thembinkosi Lorch an opportunity to impress the national team coach. “There is nothing wrong with them being dropped a little bit‚” said Mosimane.

“He didn’t drop them because they didn’t play well‚ but because he wants to give others a chance and it’s okay.

"Let’s see Kermit and Lorch.

"Let Lorch convince us that he is a national team player. “Yes‚ we saw the goal in Egypt but he must play another match and let’s see him because playing for the national team is not just one match or just on performance.

"You must do it regularly but at the same time I think that he (Lorch) has the ability. It is exciting that he will get another opportunity.

"I was one of the people who was rooting for him in Egypt and asking why he was not getting a chance to play.

"He got a chance at Afcon and scored a goal‚ which was the right thing to do but he must score against Zambia.” Mosimane said Ntseki's decision must be respected after gave Zwane and Vilakazi a rest. “I always want them (Zwane and Vilakazi) to play international football because of the national agenda‚" he said.

"But at the same time we must also respect the coach because it is a friendly game. Do you want to see the same faces everyday? “I don’t think it is right for the country to have the same faces everyday‚ you know what I am trying to say?

"He has to give other guys a chance and I can’t complain because I have Rivaldo (Coetzee) and Thapelo (Morena) in the squad.

"It is good to change things a little bit‚ he is a local guy who knows what Mshishi (Zwane) and Villa can do because he sees him in the Champions League and there is no bigger level than that.”

