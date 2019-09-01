Bafana duo ruled out of Zambia clash

Keet is finalizing his work permit in Belgium, which requires him to stay in that country until all the paperwork is done.

Bafana’s new coach Molefi Ntseki has called up Riyaad Pieterse of Sundowns to replace Keet while Luckyboy Mokoena of Highlands Park getting his first call up to take the place of the injured Morena.

The squad assembles tonight (Sunday, 1 September 2019) in Johannesburg, and departs for Zambia on Thursday, 5 September.

This will be Ntseki’s first match in charge following the resignation of head coach Stuart Baxter after the AFCON tournament.

South Africa is using this match to prepare for the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan to be played in November.

Bafana Bafana return to South Africa the day after the match (Sunday, 8 September).