Soccer

Benni McCarthy unlikely to be heading to Orlando Pirates

05 November 2019 - 16:39 By Mark Gleeson
It is not clear what the future holds for former Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy.
It is not clear what the future holds for former Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Benni McCarthy is unlikely to be heading to another Premiership side after he was shown the door by Cape Town City on Monday.

McCarthy's agent Rob Moore told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the former Bafana Bafana star is looking for opportunities closer to his family in Scotland‚ which puts paid to speculation he could be headed to Orlando Pirates.

“The immediate aim would be for him to get a job in Europe‚” said Moore‚ who has already spoken to several clubs about McCarthy.

“Obviously with his family in Scotland‚ this is the best option.

"It has been hard for him to be in Cape Town and his family in Edinburgh so far away‚ especially with a newborn son.

“The good thing for him is that he has a very good name in the UK‚ from his playing days at Blackburn Rovers.

“We won’t be ruling out opportunities in Europe as well‚” Moore added.

McCarthy‚ who turns 42 in a week’s time‚ previously had a spell as assistant coach at the Belgian club St Truiden.

“As far as South Africa is concerned‚ Benni’s ambition is to one day coach his country‚" Moore said.

"Now would have been a good time but the South African Football Association have their solution in place already (new coach Molefi Ntseki).”

READ MORE:

Cape Town City fire coach Benni McCarthy

Cape Town City have terminated the contract of coach Benni McCarthy‚ blaming a string of poor results this season.
Sport
1 day ago

Five moments we'll always remember from coach Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy says he is disappointed to end his time at the Cape Town City Football Club.
Sport
8 hours ago

Benni McCarthy had hoped for a few more games to turn things around at City

Benni McCarthy did not want to end his Cape Town City career with his side in the doldrums and was hoping for a few more games to turn things around‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bad move or good riddance? Mzansi split over Benni McCarthy sacking

The team announced on Sunday that McCarthy's contract had been terminated with immediate effect
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Eddie Jones stunned after England's World Cup final defeat to the Springboks Rugby
  2. WATCH | Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood Rugby
  3. Pieter-Steph du Toit player of the year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards Rugby
  4. Want to see the Rugby World Cup champions when they return from Japan? We've ... Rugby
  5. Vermeulen tells Kolisi: ‘It’s fantastic to see you lift the trophy’ Rugby

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment

Related articles

  1. MP slammed for parliamentary motion praising Chiefs for beating Sundowns Politics
  2. LISTEN | AfriForum hopes embarrassment will push officials into doing their job ... South Africa
  3. Chiefs draw Maritzburg in TKO semifinals - AmaKhosi vs Sundowns final still ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp on match officials: 'Firstly who is ... Soccer
  5. Derby glory! Chiefs beat Pirates on penalties in Durban thriller Soccer
  6. Will sports minister Nathi Mthethwa go ahead with Indaba after Safa snub? Soccer
  7. Why SA face difficult odds at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo Soccer
  8. Chiefs coach Middendorp resists the temptation to celebrate after Pirates win Soccer
  9. Galaxy face uphill battle overcoming Enyimba Soccer
  10. Mzansi weighs in on AfriForum helping to find Senzo Meyiwa's killers South Africa
X