It is not Orlando Pirates’ job to do Absa Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs any favours in the league title race‚ Buccaneers winger Luvuyo Memela has said.

Memela said sixth-placed Pirates’ only focus as they meet second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff 7.30pm) will be on their own form‚ and improvements to what has been a shaky season by Bucs.

Pirates are for all purposes out of the title race‚ straggling 17 points behind Chiefs. But they could still have an effect on the title race.

If Bucs beat Sundowns‚ Chiefs’ lead will remain at an imposing nine points. If Pirates lose to the Brazilians‚ the gap will be slashed to six.

“For me‚ I think it’s not about Kaizer Chiefs‚ or doing a favour for Kaizer Chiefs. I think what’s important is to focus on us‚” Memela said.

“Because we are a big team. We need to focus on us and not worry about other people.

"What’s important is us – trying to make sure that in every game we try and perform.

“We are trying to improve‚ and that’s all we are focusing on.”

Pirates’ ship has stabilised as new coach Josef Zinnbauer has gotten off to a promising start‚ Bucs beating Black Leopards 3-1 at home‚ drawing 1-1 away against Bloemfontein Celtic and thrashing Polokwane City 4-1 away.