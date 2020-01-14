Soccer

It's not Orlando Pirates’ job to do Kaizer Chiefs any favours‚ says Luvuyo Memela

14 January 2020 - 15:31 By Marc Strydom
Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates scoring his goal past Itumeleng Khune and Siyabonga Ngezana of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between at FNB Stadium on March 03, 2018.
Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates scoring his goal past Itumeleng Khune and Siyabonga Ngezana of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between at FNB Stadium on March 03, 2018.
Image: Gallo Images

It is not Orlando Pirates’ job to do Absa Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs any favours in the league title race‚ Buccaneers winger Luvuyo Memela has said.

Memela said sixth-placed Pirates’ only focus as they meet second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff 7.30pm) will be on their own form‚ and improvements to what has been a shaky season by Bucs.

Pirates are for all purposes out of the title race‚ straggling 17 points behind Chiefs. But they could still have an effect on the title race.

If Bucs beat Sundowns‚ Chiefs’ lead will remain at an imposing nine points. If Pirates lose to the Brazilians‚ the gap will be slashed to six.

“For me‚ I think it’s not about Kaizer Chiefs‚ or doing a favour for Kaizer Chiefs. I think what’s important is to focus on us‚” Memela said.

“Because we are a big team. We need to focus on us and not worry about other people.

"What’s important is us – trying to make sure that in every game we try and perform.

“We are trying to improve‚ and that’s all we are focusing on.”

Pirates’ ship has stabilised as new coach Josef Zinnbauer has gotten off to a promising start‚ Bucs beating Black Leopards 3-1 at home‚ drawing 1-1 away against Bloemfontein Celtic and thrashing Polokwane City 4-1 away.

READ MORE:

King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey

Chiefs supremo reflects on the joys and pains of the 50-year journey of a club which grew from a garage to a phenomenon.
Sport
6 hours ago

Referees in week-long assessments and fitness tests

A total of 96 referees began their week-long mid-season assessment in Johannesburg on Monday to judge their suitability for the Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Kaizer Motaung: 'The fear when we started was a lot of people said ‘This thing will not last’

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has said it was the establishment of the club on business principles that set them apart in SA football‚ and ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs shoot down any link to signing Keagan Dolly Soccer
  2. Kaizer Motaung explains why he never wore the No 10 jersey at Chiefs Soccer
  3. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport
  4. Kaizer Motaung reveals how Chiefs managed to sweep up the best players Soccer
  5. King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey Sport

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns samba on in Caf Champions League Sport
  3. King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey Sport
  4. Kaizer Motaung explains why he never wore the No 10 jersey at Chiefs Soccer
  5. 'Relentless' Liverpool set mark against Spurs Sport
  6. Kaizer Motaung reveals how Chiefs managed to sweep up the best players Soccer
  7. Have Celtic set a dangerous precedent by moving game to opponents’ backyard? Soccer
X